Demographics, Debt & Disruption – Our Special Guest’s Global Outlook

Last week was the highly anticipated grand finale to the quarterly earnings season. And, as usual, NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) delivered the goods.

You can check out my full review of NVIDIA’s earnings here. But the main takeaway is that the AI Revolution is still going strong.

This week, a handful Federal Reserve members are speaking at events. Right now, they continue to be in “wait-and-see” mode, citing concerns of tariffs about a strong labor market.

I still think they’re fighting an inflation “boogeyman” that has yet to take shape. That’s because recent data is showing that inflation continues to cool. Several Fed members have voiced that they believe rates should hold steady, but this week, there are already whispers of dissension within the ranks.

So, it will be interesting to see if – and how many – Fed members change their tune.

In this week’s Navellier Market Buzz, we have a special guest joining us: Ed Elfenbein. He’s the editor of Crossing Wall Street and the manager of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS). We ask him if he thinks tariffs will help lower income taxes, what he thinks about Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the ongoing demographic decline around the world and much more.

Click the image below to watch now.

You can subscribe to my YouTube channel here. And if you’d like to learn more about Ed, check out his blog, Crossing Wall Street, here.

Finding Winners Amidst the Uncertainty

In the middle of what feels like political and economic chaos, my system is doing what it always does – finding winners.

The stocks with superior fundamentals are already rising – quietly, efficiently and predictably. You just have to know where to look.

