Demographic Megatrend: Stocks Poised to Benefit From Global Aging

An updated edition of the September 01, 2025, article.

The global population is aging at an unprecedented pace, fundamentally changing how healthcare systems, corporations and investors plan for long-term growth. As highlighted in the World Health Organization’s 2024 update, the population aged 60 and above surpassed the number of children under five for the first time in 2020 — a demographic turning point with far-reaching implications. By 2050, nearly 22% of people worldwide will be over the age of 60, with almost 80% of this group residing in low- and middle-income countries.

This shift has already given rise to a rapidly expanding market. According to Precedence Research, the global geriatric care services industry — currently worth about $1.21 trillion — is projected to rise to roughly $2.12 trillion by 2034, representing a CAGR of 6.4% over the period.

As aging accelerates, healthcare utilization patterns are evolving, opening long-term growth avenues across senior living communities, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living settings and post-acute care providers. In line with this trend, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) recently advanced the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) — a comprehensive, community-based healthcare initiative designed for seniors, particularly those who qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid benefits.

Healthcare giants such as Boston Scientific BSX, AbbVie ABBV, Amgen AMGN and Edwards Lifesciences EW are all capitalizing on this evolving landscape. By enhancing operational efficiency, they are increasingly expanding their presence in the Seniors & Aging Demographics domain.

Further, with rising life expectancy, the prevalence of age-related diseases such as cardiovascular conditions, neurodegenerative disorders, osteoporosis and diabetes is climbing. This has amplified demand for companies operating in senior care and post-acute services. Simultaneously, the expansion of home-based care and community-based senior support models enhances the sector’s appeal.

The Ensign Group ENSG continues to expand its footprint across skilled nursing and rehabilitative services, supported by operational scale and a decentralized management strategy. Meanwhile, healthcare real estate investment trusts are providing the infrastructure backbone for senior-care facilities. Omega Healthcare Investors OHI and CareTrust REIT CTRE maintain portfolios focused primarily on skilled nursing and senior housing properties, while Community Healthcare Trust invests across a broad mix of community-based medical facilities, including outpatient and post-acute settings.

From an investor’s perspective, the senior-care services space tends to show resilience during economic downturns, as demand for essential care, long-term support and skilled nursing remains steady. This provides stable cash flows, making senior-care operators and healthcare-focused REITs attractive for long-term-oriented investors looking for defensive growth exposure.

4 Seniors & Aging Demographics Stocks in the Spotlight

Boston Scientific: This prominent medical device company has developed several medical devices catering to the needs of the elderly. The company’s WATCHMAN Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device is designed to reduce the risk of stroke in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, offering an alternative to long-term anticoagulation therapy. Further, the SYNERGY Bioabsorbable Polymer Coronary Stent system has shown favorable outcomes in elderly patients, particularly those requiring shorter durations of dual antiplatelet therapy.

On the coronary front, Boston Scientific continues to emphasize its SYNERGY bioabsorbable-polymer stent platform and supportive clinical data in older patients, including results from studies evaluating shorter dual-antiplatelet therapy durations in the elderly. In remote cardiac care, Boston Scientific is strengthening its LATITUDE NXT remote patient-management ecosystem through ongoing platform enhancements and regulatory progress. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

AbbVie: As a pharma giant, the company is actively expanding its focus on the senior and aging demographic through strategic partnerships and investments. The company’s acquisition of Aliada Therapeutics includes the latter’s lead investigational asset ALIA-1758, an anti-pyroglutamate amyloid beta (3pE-Aβ) antibody, which is in development for the treatment of patients with Alzheimer's disease and is currently in Phase 1 clinical trial. ALIA-1758 utilizes a novel blood-brain barrier-crossing technology, positioning it as a potential best-in-class disease-modifying therapy.

In oncology, in January 2025, AbbVie secured exclusive rights via an option-to-license agreement to develop SIM0500, a trispecific antibody (GPRC5D, BCMA, CD3) from Simcere Zaiming, currently in Phase 1 trials for multiple myeloma. In February 2025, AbbVie entered into a collaboration with Xilio Therapeutics to develop tumor-activated immunotherapies, including masked T-cell engagers, reflecting its commitment to next-generation oncology modalities. In September 2025, the company submitted a BLA to the FDA for PVEK in BPDCN. At ASCO 2025, AbbVie unveiled new clinical data on Temab-A and ABBV-706 in solid-tumor and blood-cancer settings, and its May 2025 FDA approval of EMRELIS for c-MET high NSCLC further signals an expanded focus in targeted oncology.

The company also invested $223 million in 2024 to expand its Singapore biologics manufacturing facility, boosting capacity to meet the aging population's needs. The stock holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Amgen: As a leading biotech firm, the company is sharpening its focus on the aging population through targeted biopharma innovation. In June 2025, Amgen reported full Phase 2 results for MariTide (maridebart cafraglutide), showing up to 20% average weight loss in people with obesity without type 2 diabetes and 17 % in those with obesity and type 2 diabetes via monthly or less frequent dosing, and accompanied by meaningful cardiometabolic improvements.

Meanwhile, the company’s bone-health franchise remained strong. Amgen's Prolia (denosumab) has demonstrated significant efficacy in reducing osteoporotic fracture risk compared to traditional treatments like alendronate. Meanwhile, Amgen is advancing its cardiometabolic research with new data from its investigational obesity therapy MariTide (maridebart cafraglutide), presented at the 85th American Diabetes Association (ADA) Scientific Sessions in Chicago. MariTide addresses obesity in older adults, particularly those with or without Type 2 diabetes. This stock also holds a Zacks Rank #3.

Edwards Lifesciences: The company is advancing care for elderly patients with aortic stenosis (AS). In May 2025, new clinical and economic data showed that early treatment of AS significantly reduces costs and improves outcomes in older adults. The FDA’s approval of the SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA valve for asymptomatic severe AS further strengthens Edwards’ role in early intervention, crucial as undiagnosed AS rises with global aging.

In the third quarter of 2025, Edwards Lifesciences' global structural-heart sales grew 12.6% year over year. TAVR sales growth was driven by increased focus on timely intervention for aortic stenosis, favorable guideline updates and strong uptake across mature markets, including Japan.

Meanwhile, its mitral and tricuspid business, anchored by the PASCAL and EVOQUE platforms, grew 53% year over year, underlining the accelerating adoption of these therapies in older patients with advanced valve disease. Edwards is currently strategically positioned to capture the expanding demand for structural-heart solutions in the ageing global population. Edwards Lifesciences, too, carries a Zacks Rank #3.

