Democrats to go after "Big Oil" in gas price legislation -lawmakers

Richard Cowan Reuters
Doina Chiacu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

WASHINGTON, April 28 (Reuters) - Democrats in Congress said on Thursday they will propose legislation that allows federal and state agencies to "go after" oil companies on wholesale and retail sales practices, lambasting the industry over price gouging and profiteering.

