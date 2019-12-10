Politics

Democrats to Bring Impeachment Articles

Contributor
dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) FINSUM
Published
Democrats to Bring Impeachment Articles

(Washington)

While it never really seemed to be in doubt, it is all but certain now that Democrats are going to bring articles of impeachment against President Trump. The party is likely to bring two separate articles against Trump by today, with an additional one possible. One will be focused on abuse of power, and the other one or two on obstructing Congress and obstruction of justice. In response to Republican criticism that the Democrats are rushing the impeachment process, Jerrold Nadler said âI want to be absolutely clear: the integrity of our next election is at stake. Nothing could be more urgentâ.

FINSUM: No surprises here, but this will likely all be for nothing because of the Senate.

  • democrats
  • republicans
  • impeachment
  • Ukraine
  • obstruction of justice

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Latest Politics Videos

    The Market Impact of Impeachment

    Wells Fargo's Chris Harvey, DWS Group's Greg Staples and Jay Jacobs of Global X ETFs discuss the market impact of impeachment as Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that the House will draft Trump impeachment articles.

    5 days ago
    See more videos

    FINSUM

    Learn More

    Explore Politics

    Explore

    Most Popular