Democrats to Bring Impeachment Articles

While it never really seemed to be in doubt, it is all but certain now that Democrats are going to bring articles of impeachment against President Trump. The party is likely to bring two separate articles against Trump by today, with an additional one possible. One will be focused on abuse of power, and the other one or two on obstructing Congress and obstruction of justice. In response to Republican criticism that the Democrats are rushing the impeachment process, Jerrold Nadler said âI want to be absolutely clear: the integrity of our next election is at stake. Nothing could be more urgentâ.

FINSUM: No surprises here, but this will likely all be for nothing because of the Senate.

