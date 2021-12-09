Democrats Race To Save Child Tax Credit Payments From Expiring

With hope dimming that President Biden’s Build Back Better plan will become law before the end of the year, advocates are warning about the consequences 35 million families will face if the monthly child tax credit payments lapse after December.

The Build Back Better Plan is one of the largest investments in America’s social safety net in recent history, with its current price tag topping $1.75 trillion. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is rallying his colleagues to pass the bill by Christmas—but some political analysts think that’ll take more than a Christmas miracle to happen. Lawmakers’ expected last day in session is Dec. 10.

These payments, which helped pull millions out of poverty during the pandemic, have been a lifeline for families. Losing them now, as many households’ savings start to dwindle, could be catastrophic.

Will Families Receive Child Tax Credit Payments on January 15?

The last monthly payment will be sent to families on Dec. 15—unless the Senate swiftly moves forward with the Build Back Better Plan, which would extend the expanded child tax credit for another year. The IRS has given a deadline of Dec. 28 in order to make payments on time for Jan. 15, according to the Washington Post.

PunchBowl News, an online political news daily run by veteran Hill reporters, said on Wednesday that considerable hurdles remain in front of such a tight deadline, despite Schumer’s push to prevent a lapse in the payments.

The expanded child tax credit gave parents the option to receive their credit in monthly payments rather than waiting until the end of the tax season to claim the funds. It also increased the maximum child tax credit from $2,000 to $3,600 per child for the 2021 tax year.

But it was the monthly payments that made a big difference for families during the pandemic. They provided predictability and added stability to families’ budgets. Families can receive up to $300 per month for each kid under the age of six, and $250 per month for each kid aged 6 to 17. The payments began in July, which means some families will have pocketed an extra $1,800 per qualifying kid this year.

The payments have been revolutionary for the financial health of many American families. An October survey found that most families spent their monthly payments on food, bills and other necessities, and reported an overall drop in their financial stress. Data from the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey also found a decline in households experiencing food insufficiency.

“We had struggled for many, many years when my son was younger because I quit my job to stay home with him,” Jessica Thompson, a 43-year-old mother, told Forbes Advisor while explaining how the credit has changed her family’s finances. “We’re just now in a space where we’re able to meet our bills and still have a little bit leftover.”

The payments are also broadly popular with Americans: A July YouGov survey found that half of Americans support the monthly payments.

The bill has already passed in the House, but faces hurdles in the Senate. The Senate parliamentarian is continuing to work on the “Byrd Bath” for the legislation, meaning its provisions are being tested under the Byrd rule to ensure the bill can be passed via reconciliation without Republican support.

Under reconciliation, all Senate Democrats must vote in favor of the bill—but some remain divided over key initiatives in the bill, such as the Medicare expansion, state and local tax deduction and immigration. And then there’s Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who states that more time and consideration is needed for such a significant investment.

Read More: Will The New Child Tax Credit Be Extended? Millions Of Families Anxiously Await Action

Advocates Say Vulnerable Families Most At Risk If Child Tax Credit Payments Lapse

Advocates are now pressuring lawmakers to get Build Back Better passed by the end of the year.

During a press call on Wednesday, the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP) emphasized the need to move quickly to pass BBB for the families that have benefitted the most from the monthly payments.

“This was a huge step forward in reducing poverty and racial and geographic inequities,” said Sharon Parrott, president of the CBPP. “We must not take this critical help away from families.”

Advocates are also calling for certain provisions of the expanded child tax credit to survive the Senate’s negotiations, including that it’s fully refundable. With a fully refundable tax credit, a recipient will receive a refund for the difference if the credit is larger than the amount of tax they owe, up to the full value of the credit.

The CBPP estimates that 27 million children didn’t previously qualify for the full child tax credit amount because their family’s income was too low—which included nearly half of all Black and Latinx children.

“This change drives most of the significant reduction in child poverty expected from the enhanced Child Tax Credit,” reads a CBPP analysis.

Other advocates are also rallying against a proposed working requirement for families to receive the credit.

“Work requirements contradict the true intentions of the child tax credit: a policy that works to set up children and families for long-term success so that future generations will be better positioned to attain financial security,” wrote Joanna Ain, associate director of policy at Prosperity Now, in a letter to Congress. “Work requirements would not only create significant administrative burdens, they would also prevent some of our most vulnerable families from accessing the help they need.”

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.