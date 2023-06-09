News & Insights

AIG

Democrats on US Senate Budget Committee open investigation into major insurers

June 09, 2023 — 01:57 pm EDT

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

June 9 (Reuters) - Democrats on the U.S. Senate Budget Committee launched an investigation on Friday into major insurers including American International Group AIG.N and Travelers Companies TRV.N, pressing them on their "support" for new fossil fuel projects.

"By underwriting and investing in new and expanded fossil fuel projects, U.S. insurers are helping Big Oil bring us closer to the worst runaway climate scenarios," the Committee's chairman Senator Sheldon Whitehouse said.

Some insurers have also started to dial back coverage in areas prone to climate risks such as wildfires, citing increasing costs of claims.

Besides AIG and Travelers, Chubb CB.BN, Berkshire Hathaway BRKa.N, Liberty Mutual, Starr and State Farm are also under the Committee's scanner.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

