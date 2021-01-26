US Markets

Democrats may move forward on coronavirus aid without Republicans -Schumer

Makini Brice Reuters
Lisa Lambert Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ERIN SCOTT

Democrats will move forward on U.S. President Joe Biden's coronavirus relief plan without Republican support if necessary, U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday.

"We want to work with our Republican colleagues to advance this legislation in a bipartisan way. But the work must move forward, preferably with our Republican colleagues, but without them if we must," Schumer said.

