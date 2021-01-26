Democrats may move forward on coronavirus aid without Republicans -Schumer

WASHINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Democrats will move forward on U.S. President Joe Biden's coronavirus relief plan without Republican support if necessary, U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday.

"We want to work with our Republican colleagues to advance this legislation in a bipartisan way. But the work must move forward, preferably with our Republican colleagues, but without them if we must," Schumer said.

(Reporting by Makini Brice and Lisa Lambert)

((M.Brice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.