Democrats Launch "Crypto for Harris" to Rival Trump’s Crypto Appeal: FOX Business

In a strategic move to counter Donald Trump's growing appeal within the cryptocurrency industry, Democrats have launched the "Crypto for Harris" campaign, FOX Business' Eleanor Terrett reported today. This initiative, led by a pro-Kamala Harris advocacy group, aims to rally support from crypto voters for Vice President Harris as she vies for the presidency.

Next week, "Crypto for Harris" will host a virtual town hall featuring prominent crypto advocates such as Mark Cuban and Anthony Scaramucci, alongside several Democratic House members. The event aims to discuss support strategies for the Harris campaign and fundraising efforts. FOX Business stated that members of Kamala Harris’ campaign are also expected to be at the upcoming meeting.

As the presidential race tightens between Harris and Trump, Trump has gained significant traction within the Bitcoin and crypto sector. He recently headlined the Bitcoin 2024 Conference in Nashville, raising tens of millions of dollars and promising the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve if elected president in November. Trump has also recently floated the idea about using this Bitcoin to pay off the country's $35 trillion in debt.

There is an estimated 50 million Bitcoin and cryptocurrency holders and users in the United States, and now both the Democrats and the Republicans are going to be trying their best to appeal for their vote. Earlier this year in May, Donald Trump said "I will ensure that the future of crypto and Bitcoin will be made in the USA...I will support the right to self custody to the nations 50 million crypto holders."

"We’re not giving this issue to Trump," Democrat U.S. Congressman Wiley Nickel told FOX Business. "We want to encourage innovation and protect consumers, but allowing crypto to become a political football is only going to set the U.S. further behind."

FOX Business has learned that Harris, countering Trump's influence, has added two crypto advisers to her campaign: David Plouffe, who served on the advisory board Binance, and Gene Sperling, a former Ripple board member.

Kamala Harris' campaign staff did not return FOX Business' calls for comment at the time of publication.

