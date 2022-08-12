Democrats' $430 bln climate, drug bill gets enough votes to pass U.S. House

WASHINGTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Democrats' landmark $430 billion climate, tax and drug pricing bill secured enough votes to pass the U.S. House on Friday.

Voting was ongoing in the Democratic-controlled chamber.

