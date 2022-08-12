US Markets

Democrats' $430 bln climate, drug bill gets enough votes to pass U.S. House

Moira Warburton Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ

The Democrats' landmark $430 billion climate, tax and drug pricing bill secured enough votes to pass the U.S. House on Friday.

Voting was ongoing in the Democratic-controlled chamber.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton in Washington; editing by Costas Pitas)

