Democrats' $430 bln climate, drug bill gets enough votes to pass U.S. House
WASHINGTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Democrats' landmark $430 billion climate, tax and drug pricing bill secured enough votes to pass the U.S. House on Friday.
Voting was ongoing in the Democratic-controlled chamber.
(Reporting by Moira Warburton in Washington; editing by Costas Pitas)
