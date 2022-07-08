Democratic U.S. senators press big banks for details on Zelle scam protections

By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall

NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. senators, including Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, asked the country's largest banks on Friday for details on how they protect customers from being scammed out of their money when using Zelle, the inter-bank digital payments tool.

In the letter sent to JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N, Bank of America Corp BAC.N, Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N and the four other banks that collectively back Zelle, the senators estimate that Zelle users have lost more than $440 million to fraud and that banks are not doing enough to protect them.

The letter, which cites data provided by Zelle's parent company Early Warning Systems (EWS), sheds new light on the scale of fraud on the near-instantaneous payment system, and will likely increase pressure on big banks to boost protections.

"The platform still provides weak consumer protections and participant banks do not provide sufficient relief to defrauded customers," wrote the group of senators, which also included Jack Reed, Sherrod Brown and Chris Van Hollen.

Zelle, jointly owned and used by seven of the largest U.S. banks, processed 1.8 billion individual transactions in 2021 totaling $490 billion, according to EWS data. That was a 49% increase from 2020, as adoption of the tool accelerated throughout the pandemic, according to company data.

JPMorgan declined to comment. All other banks did not respond to requests for comment

Created in 2017, Zelle transactions are less costly for banks than physical services like paper checks and branches. But the senators say the instantaneous nature of Zelle payments leave customers with no way to cancel transactions.

In April, the group of senators wrote to EWS requesting details on its customer protection policies. Some of EWS's responses were revealed in the letter senator' sent to banks Friday.

EWS says banks give customers full refunds for unauthorized transactions and that this policy goes beyond what is required by law. The senators argue that that does not protect customers who might unwittingly approve a payment transfer to a fraudster.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; editing by Michelle Price and Jonathan Oatis)

((elizabeth.dilts@thomsonreuters.com; W: (332) 219-1127 C: (219) 730-7611; Reuters Messaging: elizabeth.dilts.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.