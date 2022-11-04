US Markets

Democratic lawmakers want Biden to sign global EV memorandum at COP27

Credit: REUTERS/SAYED SHEASHA

November 04, 2022 — 11:37 am EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

Refiles to change headline from signing to sign

WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - A group of 16 Democratic U.S. lawmakers on Friday urged President Joe Biden to back a global memorandum that aims to shift to zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.

The lawmakers want the United States at the COP27 climate summit to sign the non-binding memorandum of understanding that sets a target for 30% of those new vehicles to be zero-emission by 2030 and 100% by 2040. The lawmakers led by Senator Martin Heinrich note medium and heavy trucks represent 10% of vehicles but account for 28% of total on-road greenhouse gas emissions.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter