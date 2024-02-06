Democratic Congressman Accuses Marjorie Taylor Greene Of 'Running The Circus' In Congress And Wasting Time On 'Revenge, Retaliation And Impeachment'

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) criticized Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for her attempts to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and censure Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).

What Happened: McGovern, the ranking member of the House Rules Committee, accused Greene of leading a “charade” during a committee hearing on Monday, reported The Hill. He criticized the time being wasted on Greene’s efforts to impeach Mayorkas and censure Omar.

Greene had introduced a resolution last year to impeach Mayorkas for alleged “high crimes and misdemeanors,” including a failure to secure the border and detain illegal migrants. The vote for this resolution was called off in November after assurances from House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and Homeland Security Committee Chair Mark Green (R-Tenn.). The resolution was advanced by the House Homeland Security Committee last week.

McGovern argued that the House could be discussing and voting on a border security package if not for Greene’s influence. He criticized Greene’s legislative agenda, which he described as “revenge, retaliation, and impeachment.”

"The clowns are running the circus around here," McGovern, the ranking member of the House Rules Committee, said during a committee hearing.

"And we're wasting hours of time this week on Marjorie Taylor Greene because what? She wants to impeach somebody? And don't even get me started on her absurd censure resolution of Congresswoman Omar that she introduced because she doesn't know how to use Google Translate."

Greene, who is also leading an attempt to censure Omar, has been the subject of controversy for her past comments and actions. McGovern questioned her role in the House leadership and her influence on the Republican agenda.

Why It Matters: The resolution to impeach Mayorkas, led by the Republican-led House Rules Committee, received an 8-4 party-line vote on Monday night. It is scheduled to be presented on the floor on Tuesday.

The Biden administration on Monday criticized the Republican effort to impeach the Homeland Security Secretary as an “unprecedented and unconstitutional” political maneuver. They argue that this move undermines the genuine challenge of securing the southern U.S. border.

Meanwhile, Greene has been vocal about her opposition to various Democratic initiatives, including President Biden’s proposal to eliminate seat selection fees for families with children on flights. Her actions and statements have sparked debates and criticism from both sides of the political spectrum.

