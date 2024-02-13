News & Insights

Democrat Suozzi wins US House seat formerly held by George Santos

Credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ

February 13, 2024 — 10:22 pm EST

Written by Joseph Ax for Reuters ->

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Democratic former U.S. Representative Tom Suozzi won a congressional special election in New York on Tuesday, Edison Research projected, narrowing an already razor-thin Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives that has struggled to pass legislation.

The contest became necessary after the House took the extraordinary step of expelling Republican George Santos, whose dizzying array of lies about his biography led to his indictment on fraud charges.

(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Scott Malone)

