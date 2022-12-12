Democracy remains vulnerable despite a good year

Reuters Reuters

PARIS (Reuters Breakingviews) - Aristotle said there are three good forms of government – monarchy, aristocracy and constitutional democracy – in which the rulers act for the common benefit. And there are three bad forms of government where rulers act for themselves: tyranny, oligarchy and demagogy. The ancient Greek philosopher argued the latter are perversions of the former.

This is a useful framework for considering the health of government in the world today. Rich democracies face two main threats: an external one from autocracies, such as China; and an internal one from demagogues.

At the moment democracies look like they are winning the struggle. Both autocrats such as Chinese President Xi Jinping and demagogues such as former U.S. President Donald Trump have had a bad year. Only last week Peru’s president was arrested after trying to dissolve parliament, and Germany foiled a coup plot.

This marks a sharp contrast to the mood earlier this year, when the Financial Times columnist Gideon Rachman published “The Age of the Strongman: How the Cult of the Leader Threatens Democracy Around the World”.

That said, democrats should allow themselves no more than a wry smile. The world economy faces a tough decade. Meanwhile, climate change will unleash bigger waves of migration. The combination creates a perfect petri dish for nationalistic demagogues and autocrats to flourish.

AUTOCRACY ISN’T WORKING

At the end of 2021, things looked very different. China had bounced back from the Covid-19 pandemic faster than most countries, and its economy seemed destined to rapidly overtake America’s. The People’s Republic looked on track to exert greater geopolitical leadership following U.S. President Joe Biden’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. Meanwhile, right-wing nationalist politicians in the West were praising Russian President Vladimir Putin for providing a model for the tough leadership they said their countries needed.

After a cataclysmic year for Putin and a bad one for his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, autocracy is no longer such an appealing model. Russia is reeling following a series of military setbacks at the hands of the much smaller but democratic Ukraine. China’s economy is suffering from self-inflicted wounds including the once heralded zero-Covid policy. Unprecedented recent protests, which included calls by some demonstrators for Xi to step down, seem to have persuaded China to relax controls. But even this is fraught with danger given the population’s poor protection against the virus. The Chinese economy is unlikely to overtake America’s any time soon.

After Mao Zedong’s tyranny, the People’s Republic reformed to become something between an oligarchy and an aristocracy, under Aristotle’s definition. A small group of people, many chosen for their ability, ran the country in the interest of the Communist Party and the people. But Xi has turned China back into one-man rule.

Autocrats tend to make mistakes – and persist with their errors for a long time – because it’s dangerous to oppose them. They also snuff out the creative thinking that keeps economies vibrant.

Russia remains a threat, particularly because of its nuclear weapons. And China is still a formidable challenge and a threat to Taiwan. But neither is any longer able to project a winning model to the rest of the world.

DEMAGOGY ISN’T WORKING EITHER

The world’s most threatening demagogue, Trump, is engulfed in legal problems. The candidates he backed in recent U.S. midterm elections performed badly. He is not out of the picture and called for suspending constitutional rules earlier this month. But Trump’s chances of making a comeback as U.S. president have diminished.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian electorate kicked out President Jair Bolsonaro in part because of his incompetent Covid-19 policies. Across the Atlantic, Boris Johnson, whose oratory helped convince the British to back a self-harming Brexit, resigned as prime minister. His successor, Liz Truss, lasted only six weeks after financial markets torpedoed her combination of populist tax cuts and spending increases.

Demagogues usually look more attractive in opposition, when they promise the world, than in power, when they often struggle to deliver. The UK’s sober new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, is an antidote to demagogy. Meanwhile, Emmanuel Macron held off a challenge from the demagogue Marine Le Pen to win a second term as French president. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s 19-year grip on power is shaky in next year’s election because of the economic chaos he has inflicted on the country.

The election of Giorgia Meloni as Italy’s prime minister may seem an exception to this trend. But she isn’t a rabble-rouser, at least on economic matters. The real Italian demagogues are her coalition partners, Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi, both of whom performed badly in the election.

THE MEANING CRISIS

Recession, debt and inflation in the years ahead will create problems for elected democratic governments, but also for serving autocrats and demagogues. People will be tempted to think that the grass is greener on the other side of the field.

That said, there is some evidence that electorates value competence rather than false promises when things get really tough. That’s what modern Greeks ultimately chose in 2019, after years of both left-wing and right-wing demagogy during the country’s financial crisis.

The bigger challenge for defenders of democracy may be that many people feel their lives have little meaning as traditional communities disintegrate, migrants arrive in their countries and technology destroys high-status jobs.

The strongmen have a ready answer to this identity crisis: so-called “traditional values”, religion or nationalism, and often a combination of all these. Putin and Trump appeal to all of them. Meanwhile, Xi is ramping up nationalistic rhetoric. Slogans such as “Make America Great Again” and the Brexit rallying cry “Take Back Control” reach deep into people’s emotions.

By contrast, liberal democracy is often rational and materialistic. While this caters to important human needs, it does little to ease people’s identity crises. Until democrats provide some answer to this, they will be vulnerable to new waves of autocracy and demagogy.

(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Oliver Taslic)

