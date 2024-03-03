Demna creates tops from jeans, gowns from lingerie for Balenciaga show

By Mimosa Spencer

PARIS, March 3 (Reuters) - Balenciaga designer Demna showed a lineup of new styles constructed from repurposed garments for his winter show in Paris, which he sent down a screen-lined runway on Sunday to an audience that included Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams.

Models paraded clothing that was pressed together into new shapes, including tops made from jeans, the legs wrapped around the neck, gowns pieced together from an assortment of lingerie and t-shirts layered with tank tops.

The front panel of a dress was a flattened backpack, while a pair of button-up shirts were affixed together with clear tape -- one on the front, the other on the back.

“I wanted this show to represent a link between the past and the future of Balenciaga as a house based on creative value,” said Demna in a voice message, delivered to guests via a QR code.

The designer said it reflected an aesthetic he has been developing over the past decade, and that silhouettes were directly inspired by the fashion house’s founder Cristobal Balenciaga.

The Kering-owned PRTP.PA label, which sells a large version of its Rodeo handbag for 4,200 euros and visor-like "24/7 Mask" sunglasses for 2,500 euros, is ramping up advertising investments this year after pulling back following a controversy linked to an ad campaign over a year ago that affected sales in the United States, Europe and the Middle East.

Rising living costs have also prompted a pull-back in spending from fashion shoppers, particularly younger generations.

Balenciaga, has continued to grow sales in Asia, however, outperforming rivals in China, and plans to hold a runway show in Shanghai in May.

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; Editing by Alison Williams Editing by Alison Williams)

((Mimosa.Spencer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.