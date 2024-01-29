Demi Lovato's Battle With Drugs: How She Made Shift From 'Cali Sober' To 'Sober Sober'

In the world of Hollywood glamour and relentless public scrutiny, the story of Demi Lovato stands out as a raw and unvarnished account of addiction, recovery and the quest for balance in a life lived in the spotlight. Lovato's struggle with drugs and her nuanced relationship with cannabis offer a perspective on the complexities of addiction and the personal nature of recovery.

Demi's Early Struggles

Demi Lovato's journey into the realm of substance abuse began early in life. As a rising star, Lovato faced immense pressures and challenges that led her down a precarious path. She first experimented with drugs and alcohol as a teenager, seeking an escape from the trials of fame and personal tribulations.

In a candid revelation, Lovato shared, "I started experimenting for the first time when I was 12, or 13. I got into a car accident and they prescribed me opiates," according to a Vanity Fair report. This early exposure to opioids marked the beginning of a turbulent relationship with substances.

By the age of 17, she had begun using cocaine. In her own words, "At 17, it was the first time I tried coke and, like, loved it too much." The gravity of her situation became evident when Lovato suffered a near-fatal drug overdose in 2018. This life-threatening event was a wake-up call, leading to a reevaluation of her lifestyle and choices.

The 'California Sober' Phase

Post-overdose, Demi embarked on a journey of recovery, adopting a stance she termed "California sober." This approach allowed her to consume alcohol and marijuana in moderation while abstaining from other substances. Lovato's definition of sobriety was seen as controversial but was a method she believed was tailored to her individual needs.

This phase was not without its challenges. As Lovato navigated her new sober lifestyle, she faced criticism and concern from friends, fans and mentors. Notably, Elton John expressed his doubts in Lovato's YouTube docuseries, "Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil," stating, "Moderation doesn't work. Sorry." Despite these concerns, Lovato continued to advocate for personal autonomy in recovery, emphasizing the importance of individual choice in managing sobriety.

Demi's Transition To Total Sobriety

Demi Lovato's perspective on sobriety evolved as she continued to grapple with her addiction. Realizing the limitations and potential dangers of her "California sober" approach, she announced a shift toward complete sobriety in 2021. "I no longer support my ‘California sober’ ways," Lovato said on Instagram. "Sober sober is the only way to be." This transition marked a significant turn in her recovery journey, acknowledging the need for total abstinence in her personal battle with addiction.

Lovato's frank discussion about her struggles with substances, particularly the role of cannabis in her life, sheds light on the complex nature of addiction and the importance of flexibility in recovery strategies. Her journey underscores the notion that recovery is not a linear process but a continuous journey of self-discovery and adaptation. This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

