Demetrius Curry: Providing a Way Out of Student Loan Debt

Ladderworks is a publishing platform of diverse picture books and online curriculum with the mission to empower over a million kids to become social entrepreneurs. Our current series features interviews by our interplanetary journalist Spiffy with inspiring Social Entrepreneurs and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Builders, who are advancing the UN SDGs.

Hi everyone! I’m Spiffy, your favorite interplanetary journalist reporting from Planet Earth with an eye on entrepreneurs making a difference on gender equality. Today I’m in Fort Worth, Texas to learn how one entrepreneur is working on UN SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities, to crush college debt. Join me as I welcome Demetrius Curry, co-founder and CEO of College Cash. Let’s see what he has to say!

Spiffy: Welcome, Demetrius! Let’s jump right in. Can you tell me what challenge you’re addressing?

Demetrius: Great to meet you, Spiffy. So, at College Cash, we are addressing the overwhelming burden of student loan debt.

Spiffy: Oh, wow! What motivated you to tackle the monster of student loan debt?

Demetrius: Seeing the crushing effects of student loan debt on not only individuals, but the economy as a whole, started the idea. Continuing to see how disparate the effects were on underserved communities especially spurred me to create the unique platform and solution that we have.

Spiffy: How would you say you’re working to make the world more equitable?

Demetrius: We are leveraging everyday behavior that already exists to reduce student loan debt in a manner that spurs corporate involvement, and levels the reduction across all demographics.

Spiffy: And what about milestones, have you hit any significant ones lately?

Demetrius: We recently signed partnership agreements that will allow us to help thousands of people, this year alone, reduce their student loan debt—especially the hardest hit communities.

Spiffy: Can you tell me about an experience when you faced failure and didn't give up?

Demetrius: I went from being a homeless high school dropout to creating and growing a FinTech company. That in itself speaks volumes.

Spiffy: It certainly does! Is there anything inspiring you’ve hit upon recently?

Demetrius: Well, Spiffy, whatever you're building is no good if you can't affect people in a positive way.

Spiffy: Before we sign off, is there anything else you would love to tell our audience?

Demetrius: Life is always going to have obstacles, so you have two choices. You can let it jade you and make you bitter and quit. Or store it all away in the back of your head, take everything that’s ever been said to you, and use it as fuel and make your dream happen.

Spiffy: I can’t wait to see how far your dreams are fueled, Demetrius. Thank you for sharing your story, it’s been an honor talking to you. Over and out!

Demetrius Curry is the founder and CEO of College Cash, the first platform created that uses everyday behavior such as brand engagement, gig-economy work, and gaming to reduce student loan debt. In addition he mentors other founders and advocates for equality in the startup ecosystem. (Nominated by StartOut. First published on the Ladderworks website on June 29, 2021.)

