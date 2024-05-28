News & Insights

De.mem Ltd. Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 28, 2024 — 07:58 am EDT

De.mem Ltd. (AU:DEM) has released an update.

De.mem Ltd. recently held its Annual General Meeting with a series of resolutions passed, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report, re-election of director Cosimo Trimigliozzi, and approval of various shares issuances. Shareholders showed strong support for all proposed resolutions, with significant majorities voting in favor, indicating confidence in the company’s governance and strategic decisions.

