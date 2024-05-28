De.mem Ltd. Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

De.mem Ltd. (AU:DEM) has released an update.

De.mem Ltd. recently held its Annual General Meeting with a series of resolutions passed, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report, re-election of director Cosimo Trimigliozzi, and approval of various shares issuances. Shareholders showed strong support for all proposed resolutions, with significant majorities voting in favor, indicating confidence in the company’s governance and strategic decisions.

For further insights into AU:DEM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.