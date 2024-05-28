De.mem Ltd. Celebrates Record Revenue Growth

De.mem Ltd. (AU:DEM) has released an update.

De.mem Ltd., a leading provider of decentralized water and wastewater treatment solutions, has reported a 19% revenue growth to $23.4 million for the calendar year 2023, marking an average annual growth of 23% since 2019. The company achieved a record annual cash receipt of A$24.8 million and has maintained growth momentum with 20 consecutive quarters of growth. With approximately 90% of its revenues now recurring, De.mem is poised for a strong growth trajectory.

For further insights into AU:DEM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.