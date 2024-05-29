De.mem Ltd Announces Director’s Shareholdings Update

De.mem Ltd. (AU:DEM) has released an update.

De.mem Limited has issued a final director’s interest notice, announcing that Mr. Stuart Carmichael ceased his directorship on May 28, 2024. Mr. Carmichael indirectly holds 21,500 fully paid ordinary shares and 500,000 unlisted options through SBV Capital Pty Ltd, a company where he serves as a director and shareholder.

