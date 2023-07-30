DEMAX - Delaware Emerging Markets Fund Discloses $158.81K Position in Wuliangye Yibin (SHE:858)

Fintel reports that DEMAX - Delaware Emerging Markets Fund has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7,000.00K shares of Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd (SHE:858) valued at $158.81K.

In the last filing dated April 27, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 199 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wuliangye Yibin. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 10.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 858 is 0.74%, a decrease of 8.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.09% to 66,227K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 5,291K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,371K shares, representing an increase of 55.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 858 by 111.50% over the last quarter.

JEMSX - JPMorgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund Class I holds 4,588K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,498K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 858 by 14.01% over the last quarter.

FEMKX - Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 3,772K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,720K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 858 by 21.62% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,443K shares. No change in the last quarter.

APHIX - Artisan International Fund Institutional Shares holds 3,154K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,879K shares, representing an increase of 8.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 858 by 16.68% over the last quarter.

