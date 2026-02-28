Demant A (XTRA:WDH1) Price Target Decreased by 13.33% to 31.64

The average one-year price target for Demant A (XTRA:WDH1) has been revised to 31,64 € / share. This is a decrease of 13.33% from the prior estimate of 36,50 € dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22,98 € to a high of 43,57 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.60% from the latest reported closing price of 26,02 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 107 funds or institutions reporting positions in Demant A. This is an decrease of 87 owner(s) or 44.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WDH1 is 0.07%, an increase of 38.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.53% to 8,065K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,218K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,339K shares , representing a decrease of 9.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDH1 by 11.99% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 563K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 557K shares , representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDH1 by 0.57% over the last quarter.

HAINX - Harbor International Fund Institutional Class holds 508K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 521K shares , representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDH1 by 1.88% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 336K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 290K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 331K shares , representing a decrease of 13.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDH1 by 12.21% over the last quarter.

