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Demant Reports Strong Q1 Revenue Growth

May 05, 2026 — 02:03 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Demant A/S (WILYY) on Tuesday reported an interim update with revenue increasing from last year, supported by strong performance in its Hearing Aids business.

The company reported group revenue of DKK 6.24 billion, up from DKK 5.62 billion in the same period last year, representing reported growth of 11 percent. Organic growth came in at 6 percent, while acquisitions contributed 10 percent, offset by negative currency effects.

For 2026, Demant maintained its outlook, expecting organic growth of 3 percent to 6 percent and EBIT before special items in the range of DKK 4.10 billion to DKK 4.50 billion, noting that results at the lower end of the range are now less likely due to strong demand for its Oticon Zeal product.

WILYY is currently trading at $17.05 up $1.01 or 6.30 percent on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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