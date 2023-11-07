Demant Q3 revenue meets forecast, narrows outlook

Adds quote, background, detail in paragraphs 3,4,6

COPENHAGEN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Danish hearing aid maker Demant DEMANT.CO on Tuesday reported revenue for the third quarter broadly in line with expectations and narrowed its full-year outlook.

Demant's revenue for the quarter stood at 5.40 billion Danish crowns ($775.16 million), up from a year-ago 4.86 billion, roughly meeting the 5.44 billion forecast by analysts in a poll provided by the company.

"Demant has gained significant market share over the last quarters in a normalised hearing healthcare market," CEO Soren Nielsen said in a statement, while adding that the group's Communications business had a negative impact on performance.

In August, Demant decided to wind down its Gaming business following a review of the future growth potential and competitiveness of the business.

The Denmark-based company narrowed its full-year outlook for organic growth to a range between 12% and 13% from 11%-14% previously.

The group reported organic growth of 13%, broadly in line with expectations of 13.3%.

($1 = 6.9663 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Johannes Birkebaek, editing by Louise Rasmussen and Terje Solsvik)

