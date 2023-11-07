News & Insights

Demant Q3 revenue meets forecast

November 07, 2023 — 01:37 am EST

Written by Johannes Birkebaek for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Danish hearing aid maker Demant DEMANT.CO on Tuesday reported revenue for the third quarter broadly in line with expectations and narrowed its full-year outlook.

Demant's revenue for the quarter stood at 5.40 billion Danish crowns ($775.16 million), roughly meeting the 5.44 billion forecast by analysts in a poll provided by the company.

The Denmark-based company narrowed its full-year outlook for organic growth to a range between 12% and 13% from 11%-14% previously.

($1 = 6.9663 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Johannes Birkebaek, editing by Louise Rasmussen and Terje Solsvik)

((Johannes.Birkebaek@thomsonreuters.com;))

