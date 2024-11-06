Demant price target raised to DKK 325 from DKK 320 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Demant (WILYY) to DKK 325 from DKK 320 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
