Demant initiated with a Buy at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Demant (WILYY) with a Buy rating and DKK 340 price target While fiscal year 2024 has been a challenging year for Demant, the firm sees a more positive outlook in fiscal year 2025 as a result of the annualization of headwinds; share gains with upside in the U.S. independent channel; and a positive contribution to growth from France supported by easy comps. The firm expects a re-acceleration in organic growth and positive consensus revisions to drive outperformance.
