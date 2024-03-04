Demand vanishes for Belgian retail bond without tax break

By Yoruk Bahceli and Geert De Clercq

BRUSSELS, March 4 (Reuters) - Belgium raised just 413.29 million euros ($448.6 million) from a one-year retail bond sale, its debt agency said on Monday, a fraction of last year's record result after demand collapsed in the absence of a key tax incentive.

In September, Belgium sold a record 22 billion euros worth of a one-year retail bond through which its finance minister had sought to push banks to pay higher interest rates to savers.

On that bond, the withholding tax was halved to 15% from the standard 30% on the country's longer retail bonds, boosting its appeal relative to savings accounts, but the tax break was to this sale.

The fall in demand for the bond casts doubt on the funding plans of Belgium, one of the euro zone's sizable debt issuers, which had assumed it would sell 13.5 billion euros of one-year retail bonds as part of this year's 52.9 billion euro funding programme.

"The choice not to use the option of the lower withholding tax for the March campaign does reduce the chances of reaching the assumption of 13.5 billion we have used," debt agency chief Maric Post told Reuters.

"We expect that any shortfall in one-year state note funding will be replaced by short-term debt, just like we diminished bills issuance last year when the state note was such a big success," Post said.

But this early in the year and with three more retail bond sales scheduled for 2024, including the refinancing of last year's vast September bond sale, the debt agency would communicate any funding plan changes later on, Post said.

Retail demand for European government bonds surged last year from savers seeking better returns than those offered by banks, which lagged the rise in market yields resulting from the European Central Bank hiking interest rates.

Belgium's fortunes contrast with those of Italy, which raised a record 18.3 billion euros from a six-year retail bond last week.

Separately, Belgium also sold 19.67 million euros of three-year retail bonds in the campaign.

($1 = 0.9213 euros)

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Yoruk Bahceli, editing by Inti Landauro, Toby Chopra and Tomasz Janowski)

