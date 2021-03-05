Demand Looks Very High for Ford's Tesla-Fighting Mustang Mach-E

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) said that it sold 3,739 of its electric Mustang Mach-Es in the U.S. in February, a result that suggests demand for the company's first serious Tesla competitor is very high. Its overall U.S. sales fell 14.1% last month, as the company prioritized higher-profit retail sales amid production disruptions caused by a global shortage of computer chips. Ford's retail sales were down just 1.8% from a year ago.

Why 3,739 Mach-E sales is a strong result

It doesn't sound like a huge number, does it? But there are a couple of reasons to think that the Mach-E is selling like electric hotcakes.

First, Ford has said that it will only be able to make about 50,000 Mach-Es this year as it ramps up the supply chain for its first-ever high-volume battery-electric vehicle. The 3,739 sold in February works out to about 50,000 on an annualized basis.

All signs suggest that Ford is selling Mustang Mach-Es as fast as it can make them. Image source: Ford Motor Company.

Second, Ford said that the Mach-E is "turning" in just four days. "Days to turn" is an industry term meaning the average amount of time a vehicle spends in dealers' inventories before being sold. Anything under 20 days or so suggests strong demand. Four days is exceptionally short -- suggesting that the Mach-Es that weren't already sold before they got to dealers were sold shortly after being unloaded from the trucks.

Long story short: It certainly looks like Ford is selling every Mach-E it can make and very quickly. It's still in its early days, but the Mach-E has the look of a hit.

Ford's other sales results were a mixed bag

Severe winter weather in Texas and the midwestern U.S. had an impact on sales across the auto industry last month. But Ford managed some wins anyway.

Retail sales of Ford's F-Series pickups rose 7.9% from a year ago on strong demand for the all-new F-150 launched at the end of November. Ford said that it gained about 5 percentage points of retail market share in the full-size pickup segment last month. Overall F-Series sales, including fleet sales, were down just 1.4%.

Retail sales of the smaller Ranger pickup rose 7.6%.

Ford sold 5,526 units of its other new SUV, the compact Bronco Sport. Bronco Sports are turning in just 13 days, Ford said.

Sales of the big (and hugely profitable) Lincoln Navigator rose almost 21% from a year ago, to 1,715.

Retail sales of Ford's all-new 2021 F-150 have also been very strong. Image source: Ford Motor Company.

It wasn't all good news for the Blue Oval, however.

Overall sales of Ford-brand SUVs fell 10.1%, despite the addition of the Mustang Mach-E and the Bronco Sport.

Sales of the Transit commercial van fell 27% to just over 9,000 -- a side effect of Ford's decision to prioritize production of high-profit retail models.

Lincoln sales fell 10.6%, with all models other than the Navigator down year over year.

What does it all mean?

For auto investors, here are the takeaways:

It's a tough market, exacerbated by last month's winter weather.

Ford's newest models are selling very well, but some other parts of the portfolio are doing less well.

While it's still early, the Mach-E's initial success is bullish for Ford's longer-term prospects as the industry moves to electric vehicles.

