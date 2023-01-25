Markets

Demand in Spain's first bond syndication of 2023 surpasses 70 bln euros

January 25, 2023 — 05:26 am EST

MADRID, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Spain launched a syndicated sale of a 10-year benchmark bond on Wednesday with demand surpassing 70 billion euros ($76.16 billion), according to a lead manager memo seen by Reuters.

The bond, which matures on April 30 2033, will pay a spread of 10 basis points over Spain's outstanding bond due in October 2032, down from the initial guidance of 12 bps, memos from lead managers said.

The country, which plans to issue 70 billion euros worth of government bonds in 2023, hired Barclays, BBVA, Citi, Credit Agricole CIB, J.P. Morgan to sell the new bond.

