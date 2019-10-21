Demand from chip-makers boost Atlas Copco Q3 results, shares surge

Adds CEO comments, analyst comment, background, detail

STOCKHOLM, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Swedish engineering group Atlas Copco ATCOa.ST reported third-quarter earnings and order bookings above market forecasts on Monday helped by strong demand from the semiconductor industry

and for large compressors, sending its shares sharply higher.

The firm's earnings come amid a slowdown in global industrial demand and recent purchasing manager indices out of Europe and United States have indicated a further weakening.

"Order intake remained on a high level despite continuous uncertainties in the global economy," Atlas Copco CEO Mats Rahmstrom said in a statement.

Atlas Copco shares rose 7.5% by 1037 GMT following the results. "Atlas Copco reported a strong set of Q3 numbers," Carnegie analysts said in a research note highlighting "blow out vacuum orders".

Order intake rose to 27.1 billion, up 6% organically and beating the 25.1 billion analysts had forecast. Its Vacuum Technique unit, which makes up around a fifth of group orders, soared 21% while Compressor Technique, its biggest business area, was up 7%.

"For vacuum equipment to the semiconductor and flat panel industry, orders increased significantly, mainly driven by customers' investments in new production technologies," the company said.

Quarterly operating profit at the maker of compressors, vacuum pumps and industrial tools, rose to 5.84 billion Swedish crowns ($607.50 million), up from 5.26 billion a year earlier, and ahead of the 5.50 billion mean forecast in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

The company said it expected near-term demand, by which it typically means the current quarter, to be somewhat lower than in the third quarter.

($1 = 9.6131 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

