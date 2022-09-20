US Markets
TROW

Demand for Porsche AG listing exceeds deal size - bookrunner

Contributor
Matt Scuffham Reuters
Published
office
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The books for Volkswagen's hotly anticipated initial public offering of Porsche AG are covered multiple times on the full size of the deal, a bookrunner involved in the listing said on Tuesday.

Adds detail on start of subscription period

BERLIN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The books for Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE hotly anticipated initial public offering of Porsche AG are covered multiple times on the full size of the deal, a bookrunner involved in the listing said on Tuesday.

Indicated demand for the listing, due to take place on September 29 at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, exceeds the full deal size, the bookrunning said.

The subscription period for private and institutional investors kicked off on Tuesday and will run until Sept. 28, with shares offered to private investors in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Italy and Spain.

Cornerstone investors have already laid claim to 40% of the shares on offer, including Qatar Investment Authority, which is buying 4.99% of the offering; Abu Dhabi's ADQ, which is investing 350 million euros; and T. Rowe Price TROW.O and Norway's sovereign wealth fund, investing 750 million euros each.

Total proceeds from the sale will be 18.1-19.5 billion euros and could help Volkswagen fund its electrification drive.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham, Writing by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Miranda Murray and Madeline Chambers)

((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TROW

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular