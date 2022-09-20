Demand for Porsche AG listing exceeds deal size - bookrunner

BERLIN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The books for Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE hotly anticipated initial public offering of Porsche AG are covered multiple times on the full size of the deal, a bookrunner involved in the listing said on Tuesday.

Indicated demand for the listing, due to take place on September 29 at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, exceeds the full deal size, the bookrunning said.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham, Writing by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Miranda Murray)

