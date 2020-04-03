Markets
STZ

Demand for Modelo and Corona Lift Constellation Brands’ Sales

Contributor
Demitrios Kalogeropoulos The Motley Fool
Published

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) ended fiscal 2020 on a positive note. The owner of popular imported beer franchises including Corona, Modelo, and Pacifico said on Friday that sales growth sped up in the year's final months, just before COVID-19 began impacting the industry.

Depletions, a measure of consumer demand, rose 11% in the fourth quarter thanks to strong demand for both the Modelo and Corona brands. The company said its Corona hard seltzer launch was well received while demand for Modelo Especial spiked 18%. On the downside, Constellation Brands reported higher advertising sales, which hurt profitability, and the struggling wine segment continued to shrink.

Two women toast with pints of beer.

Image source: Getty Images.

Executives offered no projection about how the coronavirus and related bar and restaurant closings might impact sales in fiscal 2021, which began on March 1. Yet the company said it has a strong financial position, with access to $2 billion of credit and an extra $850 million on the way from its wine and spirits divestment.

"In this time of uncertainty," CFO Garth Hankinson said in a press release, "we believe we have ample liquidity and financial flexibility." Constellation Brands is "focused on prudently navigating the challenging operating environment presented by COVID-19," executives said.

10 stocks we like better than Constellation Brands
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Constellation Brands wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

 

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Constellation Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STZ

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular