Demand for Model Portfolios Doubles Third-Party Manager Usage

According to a Natixis Investment Management survey of fund selectors globally, self-reported use of third-party managers grew from 11 percent in 2021 to 24 percent in 2023. This was partly due to the demand for model portfolios as 72 percent of respondents reported that their firm offers some sort of model program. Natixis surveyed 441 professional fund selectors managing over $30 trillion in total client assets at wealth management, private banking, and insurance platforms globally, including 43 based in Asia. The survey also revealed that in Asia, fixed income is a highly favored asset class due to the strong demand for yield. Sixty-three percent of fund selectors in the region say they will increase investments in government bonds, while 54 percent will increase allocation to investment-grade corporate bonds. Another area of focus in the survey was alternatives. Six in ten respondents in Asia say they are recommending increased allocations due to greater market risks. Within this asset class, fund selectors are most likely to increase allocations to infrastructure at 60 percent, private equity at 32%, absolute return strategies at 32%, and commodities at 32%. ESG investing is expected to see the largest allocation boost with 61 percent of fund selectors seeking to increase allocations and 77 percent seeing increasing demand for impact investments.

