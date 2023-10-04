Demand for Italy's new BTP Valore bond at 10 bln euros on third day

ROME, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Total orders from small investors for Italy's new BTP Valore retail bond have reached 10 billion euros ($10.49 billion), bourse data showed on Wednesday, the third day of the offer which is scheduled to run until the end of the week.

Orders in the session touched 690 million euros by 0758 GMT, after the issue IT000556539=MI attracted 9.31 billion euros in demand in the first two days.

The Treasury meets demand in full for retail bonds such as BTP Valore.

The new five-year bond reserved for small savers pays a minimum guaranteed coupons of 4.1% for the first three years, and of 4.5% for the last two.

Before the sale started, market sources told Reuters they expected total orders of around 10 billion euros, a figure which now appears likely to be surpassed with two and a half days still to go.

The Treasury has the option to close the early the five-day sale.

($1 = 0.9537 euros)

