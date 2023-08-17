Demand for in-person LSAT swells after remote exam misfires

By Karen Sloan

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Widespread problems with August’s remote Law School Admission Test are prompting more people to opt for the in-person version of the exam.

The Law School Admission Council, which administers the LSAT, said this week it is increasing capacity at in-person test centers for the next regularly scheduled exam on Sept. 8 and 9 due to heightened demand.

About 5,000 remote LSAT takers told the council they encountered exam problems on Aug. 11 and 12, such as being locked out of the test or facing delays while connecting with proctors, said council spokesman Mark Murray.

August was the first hybrid LSAT, where takers could choose between taking the exam remotely or in test centers. It was also the first LSAT remotely proctored by outside vendor Prometric, which has not responded to multiple inquiries about what went wrong.

More than half of August LSAT takers — 61% — chose to take it remotely. But officials say enthusiasm for the online option has waned.

“We are seeing an uptick in people who want to test in person because of what they’ve heard about the online test,” said Murray, adding that the council extended the deadline for September’s 23,000 LSAT registrants to choose in-person testing from Aug. 16 to Aug. 31.

Many LSAT takers who signed up for do-overs after facing problems on last week’s remote exam are also shunning the online format. Nearly 2,700 have opted to retake the exam on Aug. 19 or 20 — special testing dates the council added in response to the August exam’s technical issues. Among those retakers, 30% opted to switch formats and take the LSAT in person, Murray said.

“That’s a fairly significant shift to in-person testing, which is not surprising given the experience that people had,” Murray said. “We are very hopeful that with all the work we’ve been doing with Prometric that the remote online will be very smooth this weekend.”

Dave Killoran, founder of LSAT test prep company PowerScore, said he has been fielding many questions about which format to choose and has been advising people to go to a test center if possible. Ben Ahmad said he signed up to retake the exam in-person on Saturday after facing more than an hour delay on his Aug. 12 remote exam, among other problems.

“I have a very hard time believing the tech issues will be resolved in a week, especially given thousands of people are likely retesting,” Ahmad said Thursday.

Read more:

LSAT offers re-test after delays plague first-ever hybrid exam

As in-person LSAT returns, most test-takers go remote

(Reporting by Karen Sloan)

((Karen.Sloan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.