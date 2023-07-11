News & Insights

Demand for Greece's new 15-year bond tops 11 bln euros

July 11, 2023 — 05:46 am EDT

Written by Yoruk Bacheli and Lefteris Papadimas for Reuters ->

ATHENS, July 11 (Reuters) - Investors' demand for Greece's new 15-year bond exceeded 11 billion euros ($12.11 billion) in cash and bonds, according to a lead manager memo seen by Reuters.

New price guidance for the bond due in 2038 was set at mid-swaps plus 125 basis points.

($1 = 0.9086 euros)

