Demand for Greece's new 10-yr bond exceeds 17 bln euros

ATHENS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Offers for a new 10-year bond Greece issued on Tuesday have exceeded 17 billion euros, a Greek official told Reuters.

"Demand is very strong, the yield will be at the area of 4.4%- 4.5%," the official who declined to be named said.

New price guidance was set at mid-swaps plus 170 basis points, according to a lead manager memo seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Yoruk Bahceli, writing by Lefteris Papadimas)

