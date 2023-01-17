Demand for Greece's new 10-yr bond exceeds 17 bln euros

January 17, 2023 — 05:40 am EST

Written by Lefteris Papadimas and Yoruk Bahceli for Reuters ->

ATHENS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Offers for a new 10-year bond Greece issued on Tuesday have exceeded 17 billion euros, a Greek official told Reuters.

"Demand is very strong, the yield will be at the area of 4.4%- 4.5%," the official who declined to be named said.

New price guidance was set at mid-swaps plus 170 basis points, according to a lead manager memo seen by Reuters.

