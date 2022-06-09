Demand for Eletrobras shares in privatization nears $14.25 bln, offering twice oversubscribed- sources

By Rodrigo Viga Gaier

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 9 (Reuters) - Demand for shares of power holding company Eletrobras is near 70 billion reais ($14.25 billion) and the offering is twice oversubscribed, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Pricing will be defined later on Thursday based on the offering demand. The offering prospectus considered the share price at 44 reais, the closing price when the transaction was launched. At this price and with the sale of additional allotments, the offering would raise around 35 billion reais.

Preferred Eletrobras shares ELET6.SA were traded at 41.93 reais at midmorning on Thursday. With the oversubscription, investors are expected to have their share volume requests reduced.

($1 = 4.9108 reais)

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; writing by Tatiana Bautzer)

