Demand for Eletrobras shares in privatization nears $14.25 bln, offering twice oversubscribed- sources

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 9 (Reuters) - Demand for shares of power holding company Eletrobras is near 70 billion reais ($14.25 billion) and the offering is twice oversubscribed, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Pricing will be defined later on Thursday based on the offering demand. The offering prospectus considered the share price at 44 reais, the closing price when the transaction was launched. Preferred Eletrobras shares ELET6.SA were traded at 41.93 reais in mid-morning trading on Thursday.

($1 = 4.9108 reais)

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)

