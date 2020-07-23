World Markets
Demand for data during lockdown boosts Vodacom's Q1 revenue

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

JOHANNESBURG, July 23 (Reuters) - South African mobile operator Vodacom Group reported on Thursday a rise of 7.6% in first-quarter group service revenue, buoyed by strong demand for voice, data and financial services in its domestic market during the lockdown period.

Vodacom, which is majority owned by Vodafone , said group service revenue grew to 18.7 billion rand ($1.14 billion)in the three months ended June 30, up from 17.4 billion rand in the comparable period last year.

Overall group revenue grew by 5.6%. ($1=16.4613 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Clarence Fernandez) ((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952816; Reuters Messaging: nqobile.dludla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: VODACOM GRP RESULTS/

