Demand for data during lockdown boosts Vodacom's Q1 revenue

JOHANNESBURG, July 23 (Reuters) - South African mobile operator Vodacom Group reported on Thursday a rise of 7.6% in first-quarter group service revenue, buoyed by strong demand for voice, data and financial services in its domestic market during the lockdown period.

Vodacom, which is majority owned by Vodafone , said group service revenue grew to 18.7 billion rand ($1.14 billion)in the three months ended June 30, up from 17.4 billion rand in the comparable period last year.

Overall group revenue grew by 5.6%.

