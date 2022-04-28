Demand for cloud and data lifts Capgemini's Q1 revenue

CAPP

French IT consulting company Capgemini posted on Thursday an increase in its first-quarter revenue, citing growth in its cloud and data activities.

The firm, which offers its services to industries ranging from telecoms to aerospace, reported first-quarter revenue of 5.17 billion euros ($5.44 billion), up 17.7% year-on-year at constant exchange rates.

($1 = 0.9500 euros)

