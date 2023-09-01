News & Insights

Demand for Belgium savings bond reaches 22.35 bln euros - debt agency

September 01, 2023 — 06:22 am EDT

Written by Charlotte Van Campenhout and Tassilo Hummel for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Demand for Belgium's retail savings bond sale reached 22.35 billion euros, said the country's debt agency on Friday in its latest update on the issue.

The bond was designed by the Belgian government to compete with bank deposits in order to encourage banks to raise the rates they pay savers. The sale, which kicked off last Thursday, continues until Sept 1 and final results will be announced on Sept 4.

($1 = 0.9187 euros)

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout, Tassilo Hummel)

((tassilo.hummel@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.