Demand for Belgium savings bond exceeds 16 bln euros - debt agency

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 30, 2023 — 06:36 am EDT

Written by Yoruk Bahceli for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Demand for Belgium's retail bond sale has surpassed 16 billion euros ($17.42 billion), said the country's debt agency on Wednesday.

The bond, which the Belgian government specifically designed to compete with bank deposits in order to encourage banks to raise the rates they pay savers, has seen 16.1 billion euros of subscriptions from savers during the first four days of the sale, the agency said.

The sale, which kicked off last Thursday, continues until Sept 1 and final results will be announced on Sept 4.

($1 = 0.9187 euros)

