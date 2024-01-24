Demand for Alternative Assets to Increase in 2024: JPMorgan

News & Insights

January 24, 2024

JPMorgan issued its 2024 outlook for alternative investments. Overall, it sees continued growth for the asset class especially as economic and financial uncertainty remain elevated due to inflation, tight monetary policy, a decelerating global economy, geopolitical risks, and volatility in financial markets. 

 

According to Anton Pil, the Global Head of Alternatives for JPMorgan Asset Management, alternatives offer investors a means to diversify traditional portfolios especially as stocks and bonds have been increasingly correlated in recent years. It can also help to reduce volatility, increase income, provide protection against inflation, and boost returns on an absolute and risk-adjusted basis.

 

It notes some key growth drivers for the asset class in the coming year. One of the consequences of tighter monetary policy has been a slowdown in private market activity which has impacted many alternative assets. This has led to attractive valuations in some areas that could have upside especially in the event that the Fed meaningfully eases policy. 

 

Another catalyst for alternative investments is simply that access to these investments continues to increase due to technology and more awareness. Finally, traditional portfolios have failed to provide adequate diversification in recent years. In contrast, alternative investments were a source of outperformance and diversification during this period.  

Finsum: JPMorgan is bullish on alternative investments for 2024. It sees major growth drivers as increasing access, the need for diversification, and an improvement in financial conditions.

 

