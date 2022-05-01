Demand Destruction and China are Destroying Oil

Just after many Wallstreet firms were predicting oil prices to skyrocket passed $130 the jets have started to cool and oil prices are falling. Oil dipped below $100 a barrel this week and the two biggest factors are demand destruction and China’s latest Covid-19 outbreak. In the U.S. the Ukraine war and high gas prices are deteriorating the demand for commodities and demand is beginning to weaken which in turn affects energy prices. Demand will drop by 1.4 million barrels a day according to Rystad Energy. Additionally, the U.S. is a strong dollar is making it hard to purchase oil-backed goods abroad. China’s lockdown in Shanghai drastically reduces global demand and could be a threat in the intermediate future. If Bejing follows suit it could be devastating.

Finsum: Oil investors should watch out for Russia, which is starting to feel the pressure on its economy.

