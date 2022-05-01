Markets

Demand Destruction and China are Destroying Oil

Contributor
dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) FINSUM
Published
Demand Destruction and China are Destroying Oil

Just after many Wallstreet firms were predicting oil prices to skyrocket passed $130 the jets have started to cool and oil prices are falling. Oil dipped below $100 a barrel this week and the two biggest factors are demand destruction and China’s latest Covid-19 outbreak. In the U.S. the Ukraine war and high gas prices are deteriorating the demand for commodities and demand is beginning to weaken which in turn affects energy prices. Demand will drop by 1.4 million barrels a day according to Rystad Energy. Additionally, the U.S. is a strong dollar is making it hard to purchase oil-backed goods abroad. China’s lockdown in Shanghai drastically reduces global demand and could be a threat in the intermediate future. If Bejing follows suit it could be devastating.

Finsum: Oil investors should watch out for Russia, which is starting to feel the pressure on its economy.

  • China
  • oil
  • demand
  • Ukraine

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    FINSUM

    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular