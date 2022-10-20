Demand concerns send U.S. natgas to 7-month low before storage report
Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped more than 3% to their lowest since March on Thursday, as investors awaited a federal report that is expected to show a larger-than-usual storage build in the face of moderating weather that will likely reduce fuel usage.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 were down 12.2 cents, or 2.2%, to $5.34 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:24 a.m. EDT (1324 GMT), after sliding to $5.253 per mmBtu earlier in the session.
Analysts forecast that U.S. utilities likely added 105 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage in the week to Oct. 14 as record output and an increase in wind power boosted the amount of fuel available, according to a Reuters poll on Wednesday. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
That compares with a build of 91 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2017-2021) average increase of 73 bcf.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT).
"The market is prepared for another big injection. We've seen a string of pretty sizable injections for the last couple of weeks and the market is nervous about short term demand prospects...the fundamentals are very weak and that's been pressuring prices," said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group.
"Having said that, the market is getting extremely over-sold and even though we've seen some sizable injections, supplies are still too low going into winter and if the weather changes, if we get some cold weather as some people are predicting in November or December, the market could change," Flynn added.
Despite recent declines, U.S. gas futures remain up about 42% this year as soaring global gas prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
Gas was trading at $34 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $30 in Asia JKMc1.
TOP PRODUCER
U.S. gas futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints and the Freeport outage prevent the country from exporting more LNG.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 99.5 bcfd so far in October, up from a monthly record of 99.4 bcfd in September.
With milder weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would fall from 100.6 bcfd this week to 95.5 bcfd next week.
Week ended Oct 14 (Forecast)
Week ended Oct 7 (Actual)
Year ago Oct 14
Five-year average Oct 14
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+105
+125
+91
+73
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,336
3,231
3,448
3,525
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-5.4%
-6.4%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
5.46
5.70
5.57
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
34.00
33.79
30.84
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
30.32
29.69
33.22
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
132
163
130
152
178
U.S. GFS CDDs
23
25
29
38
28
U.S. GFS TDDs
155
188
159
190
206
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
99.7
98.7
99.7
94.2
87.0
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.8
7.8
7.9
8.1
7.7
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
107.4
106.5
107.7
102.3
94.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.5
2.2
2.2
1.9
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.6
5.9
5.7
6.0
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
11.0
11.5
11.4
10.6
5.6
U.S. Commercial
6.2
8.2
7.6
6.5
6.8
U.S. Residential
6.7
10.6
9.6
7.5
7.3
U.S. Power Plant
31.9
31.7
29.4
27.4
29.0
U.S. Industrial
21.8
23.4
22.6
21.6
21.8
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.0
2.2
2.0
2.2
1.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
73.6
81.1
76.3
70.2
71.8
Total U.S. Demand
92.5
100.6
95.5
88.7
85.1
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Oct 21
Week ended Oct 14
Week ended Oct 7
Week ended Sep 30
Week ended Sep 23
Wind
12
11
9
10
8
Solar
3
4
4
3
3
Hydro
4
5
6
5
5
Other
3
3
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
39
41
41
41
42
Coal
19
18
18
19
19
Nuclear
19
19
21
19
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
5.63
6.16
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
5.51
5.72
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
7.36
7.80
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
4.89
5.45
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
5.20
5.88
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
5.30
6.10
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
7.13
7.52
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
4.73
5.26
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.06
2.96
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
52.25
54.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
78.50
84.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
57.50
59.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
73.00
95.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
70.25
78.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
76.75
89.25
(Reporting by Kavya Guduru and Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
