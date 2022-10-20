US Markets
Demand concerns send U.S. natgas to 7-month low before storage report

Kavya Guduru
Bharat Govind Gautam
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

U.S. natural gas futures dropped more than 3% to their lowest since March on Thursday, as investors awaited a federal report that is expected to show a larger-than-usual storage build in the face of moderating weather that will likely reduce fuel usage.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 were down 12.2 cents, or 2.2%, to $5.34 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:24 a.m. EDT (1324 GMT), after sliding to $5.253 per mmBtu earlier in the session.

Analysts forecast that U.S. utilities likely added 105 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas to storage in the week to Oct. 14 as record output and an increase in wind power boosted the amount of fuel available, according to a Reuters poll on Wednesday. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

That compares with a build of 91 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2017-2021) average increase of 73 bcf.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT).

"The market is prepared for another big injection. We've seen a string of pretty sizable injections for the last couple of weeks and the market is nervous about short term demand prospects...the fundamentals are very weak and that's been pressuring prices," said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group.

"Having said that, the market is getting extremely over-sold and even though we've seen some sizable injections, supplies are still too low going into winter and if the weather changes, if we get some cold weather as some people are predicting in November or December, the market could change," Flynn added.

Despite recent declines, U.S. gas futures remain up about 42% this year as soaring global gas prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading at $34 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $30 in Asia JKMc1.

TOP PRODUCER

U.S. gas futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints and the Freeport outage prevent the country from exporting more LNG.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 99.5 bcfd so far in October, up from a monthly record of 99.4 bcfd in September.

With milder weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would fall from 100.6 bcfd this week to 95.5 bcfd next week.

Week ended Oct 14 (Forecast)

Week ended Oct 7 (Actual)

Year ago Oct 14

Five-year average Oct 14

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+105

+125

+91

+73

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,336

3,231

3,448

3,525

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-5.4%

-6.4%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

5.46

5.70

5.57

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

34.00

33.79

30.84

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

30.32

29.69

33.22

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

132

163

130

152

178

U.S. GFS CDDs

23

25

29

38

28

U.S. GFS TDDs

155

188

159

190

206

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

99.7

98.7

99.7

94.2

87.0

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.8

7.8

7.9

8.1

7.7

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

107.4

106.5

107.7

102.3

94.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.5

2.2

2.2

1.9

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.6

5.9

5.7

6.0

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

11.0

11.5

11.4

10.6

5.6

U.S. Commercial

6.2

8.2

7.6

6.5

6.8

U.S. Residential

6.7

10.6

9.6

7.5

7.3

U.S. Power Plant

31.9

31.7

29.4

27.4

29.0

U.S. Industrial

21.8

23.4

22.6

21.6

21.8

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

2.2

2.0

2.2

1.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

73.6

81.1

76.3

70.2

71.8

Total U.S. Demand

92.5

100.6

95.5

88.7

85.1

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Oct 21

Week ended Oct 14

Week ended Oct 7

Week ended Sep 30

Week ended Sep 23

Wind

12

11

9

10

8

Solar

3

4

4

3

3

Hydro

4

5

6

5

5

Other

3

3

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

39

41

41

41

42

Coal

19

18

18

19

19

Nuclear

19

19

21

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

5.63

6.16

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

5.51

5.72

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

7.36

7.80

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

4.89

5.45

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

5.20

5.88

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

5.30

6.10

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

7.13

7.52

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

4.73

5.26

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

3.06

2.96

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

52.25

54.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

78.50

84.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

57.50

59.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

73.00

95.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

70.25

78.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

76.75

89.25

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru and Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

