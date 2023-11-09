Demand Concerns and a Waning War-Risk Premium Trigger Oil Selloff

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set to rebound from recent weakness as some stabilization in oil and natural gas prices lends support, as does higher broader index futures. The final stages of earnings season are wrapping up, with a handful of earnings across E&Ps and Canadian integrateds, while investors will continue to monitor FOMC commentary on the state of the economy and interest rates.

The Brent crude oil benchmark hovered above $80 a barrel on Thursday, with demand concerns and a waning war-risk premium having triggered a selloff over the past week. The uptick comes after both benchmarks dropped to their lowest since mid-July on Wednesday as worry over possible supply disruptions in the Middle East eased and concern over U.S. and Chinese demand intensified. Brent is nearly $20 a barrel lower than its September peak. "It might be that this near-oversold status is causing a hiatus in selling this morning," said John Evans of oil broker PVM, adding that there was little positive news overnight and that the week's earlier losses reduced the impact of the latest Chinese data.

Natural gas futures are higher by nearly 1% on sympathy buying crude and oversold technicals. Inventory data will be skipped this week as the EIA upgrades its systems. Data will resume next week.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

SBM Offshore SBMO.AS upgraded its full-year revenue and core profit targets after ExxonMobil exercised its purchase option for a project in Guyana.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Global Partners entered into an asset purchase agreement with Motiva Enterprises LLC, wholly owned by Aramco, to acquire 25 liquid energy terminals along the Atlantic Coast, in the Southeast and in Texas. Global has agreed to purchase the terminals, with a shell capacity of 8.4 million barrels, for $305.8 million in cash.

Braskem said that Abu Dhabi's oil company ADNOC has presented a new non-binding offer to buy conglomerate Novonor's stake in the firm. Novonor, formerly known as Odebrecht, is Braskem's main shareholder alongside state-run oil firm Petrobras, but has been long looking to sell its controlling stake as part of a broader restructuring. According to Braskem, ADNOC's bid implies the price of 37.29 reais per share of the company, with an equity value of 10.5 billion reais ($2.14 billion) for Novonor's 38.3% stake in the petrochemical firm.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Suncor Energy reported third quarter 2023 results. Suncor's adjusted operating earnings were $1.980 billion ($1.52 per common share) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $2.565 billion ($1.88 per common share) in the prior year quarter, primarily due to decreased crude oil price realizations reflecting a weaker business environment in the current quarter, increased royalties and decreased sales volumes in E&P due to asset divestments, partially offset by increased refining and marketing gross margins on a first-in, first-out (FIFO) basis due to the impacts of improving benchmark pricing through the quarter, increased sales volumes in Oil Sands and lower income taxes. Suncor's net earnings were $1.544 billion ($1.19 per common share) in the third quarter of 2023, compared to a net loss of $609 million ($0.45 per common share) in the prior year quarter.

U.S. E&PS

The Sierra Club environmental group urged the U.S. energy regulator to reject a request by liquefied natural gas developer Tellurian for a three-year extension to complete construction of its $25 billion LNG export facility.

Gerdes Energy Research upgraded ConocoPhillips to Buy from Neutral.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Enerflex reported its financial and operational results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. Enerflex generated revenue of $778 million in Q3/2023, consistent with Q2/2023 levels, with results driven by continued strong performance from recurring businesses and the North American Engineered Systems product line. The Company’s gross margin was $146 million, or 18.8% of revenue, compared to $147 million, or 18.9% of revenue during Q2/2023. Q3/2023 adjusted earnings before finance costs, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”) was $122 million compared to $142 million in Q2/2023.

Mammoth Energy Services reported financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Total revenue was $65.0 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $107.2 million for the same quarter last year and $75.4 million for the second quarter of 2023. Net loss for the third quarter of 2023 was $1.1 million, or $0.02 loss per diluted share, compared to net income of $7.7 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the same quarter last year and net loss of $4.5 million, or $0.09 loss per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was $13.4 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $29.8 million for the same quarter last year and $16.4 million for the second quarter of 2023.

ProFrac Holding announced financial and operational results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Third Quarter 2023 Results and Recent Highlights: Total revenue was $574.2 million compared to $709.2 million in the second quarter of 2023; Net loss was $17.9 million compared to a net loss of $4.6 million in the second quarter of 2023; Adjusted EBITDA was $149.3 million; Net cash provided by operating activities was $123.6 million.

DRILLERS

Helmerich & Payne reported net income of $78 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, from operating revenues of $660 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to net income of $95 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, from operating revenues of $724 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The net income per diluted share for the fourth and third quarters of fiscal year 2023 include $0.08 and $(0.16) of after-tax gains and losses, respectively, comprised of select items. Net cash provided by operating activities was $215 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 compared to $293 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

CWC Energy Services announced that it has closed its previously announced plan of arrangement with Precision Drilling Corporation under the Business Corporations Act.Pursuant to the Arrangement, Precision has acquired all the issued and outstanding common shares of CWC for aggregate cash consideration of $13,725,942.66 and an aggregate of 947,807 common shares of Precision. The CWC Shares are expected to be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange on November 10, 2023. The Arrangement, which was announced on September 7, 2023, was approved by CWC Shareholders at CWC's special meeting of shareholders held on November 6, 2023 and CWC obtained a final order in respect thereof from the Court of King's Bench of Alberta on November 7, 2023.

Barclays upgraded Valaris to Overweight from Equal-Weight.

REFINERS

Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Net income attributable to partners of $103.0 million, or Limited partners' interest of $1.26 basic net income per unit, for the third quarter of 2023. Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $75.5 million driven by supportive market and strong commercial execution, partially offset by transient operational issues in Shreveport and Montana. MRL hydrogen steam drum replacement installed; turnaround brought forward opportunistically; on track for full production in December.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners announced the execution of an agreement to effectuate a corporate transition of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. to a new Delaware corporation ("New Calumet"). On November 9, 2023, the Partnership, Calumet GP, LLC, the general partner of the Partnership (the "General Partner"), The Heritage Group and the other owners of the General Partner entered into a Partnership Restructuring Agreement to effectuate the Corporate Transition (the "Restructuring Agreement"). The Board of Directors of the General Partner (the "Board") has unanimously approved the terms of the Restructuring Agreement. The Board approved the Restructuring Agreement following the recommendation and special approval of the Conflicts Committee of the Board.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Excelerate Energy reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. RECENT HIGHLIGHTS: Reported Net Income of $46.5 million for the third quarter. Reported Adjusted EBITDA of $106.9 million for the third quarter. Raised Full Year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA guidance; now expected to range between $340 million and $350 million.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones were slightly up as markets await further policy cues from the Federal Reserve officials with Chair Jerome Powell also scheduled to speak at a conference later in the day. European shares gained, boosted by strong earnings from AstraZeneca and Adyen. Japan’s Nikkei ended higher, propelled by energy and consumer-product shares. Gold prices fell as safe-haven demand spurred by the Middle East conflict slowed, while the dollar was little changed.

