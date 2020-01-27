DEM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund ETF (Symbol: DEM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.50, changing hands as low as $43.09 per share. WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund shares are currently trading off about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DEM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DEM's low point in its 52 week range is $40.40 per share, with $46.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.41.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.